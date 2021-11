An Israeli rabbi has called on a local mayor to ban LGBTQ+ teachers and lectures from working in Rishon LeZion.

According to a report from the Jerusalem Post, Rabbi Aryeh Cohen sent a letter to mayor Raz Kinstlich condemning the inclusion of LGBTQ+ teaching professionals.

The letter was originally published online by the LGBTQ+ group Israeli Gay Youth.

“I will not give you the permission and possibility to turn our city into Sodom and Gomorrah,” he wrote.

Cohen’s letter also complained about the school curriculum, specifically the inclusion of lecture’s surrounding same-sex households and parenting.

In response to his anti-LGBTQ+ complaints, Kinstlich released a statement shooting down the rabbi’s comments and praised Rishon LeZion to be a “pluralistic city.”

“We are shocked that there are those who choose to spread such blatant, free hatred – even more so in 2021,” the mayor said.

“Rishon Lezion is a pluralistic city that respects and contains all its residents. We will continue to support all communities – secular, religious and LGBT - and our schools will continue to teach Bible lessons alongside lessons on gender and acceptance of the other.

“This proposal is intended to provoke provocations and divide solely for political purposes.”

Cohen is currently a chairman of the conservative regional Shas Party.