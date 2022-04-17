Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown announces brand new daytime talk show

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is headed to daytime television with his brand new talk show.

Over the last few years, Brown has captivated audiences as one of the members of the Fab Five on Netflix’s Queer Eye.

As the show’s “Culture and Lifestyle” expert, the 41-year-old has helped heroes move past their roadblocks while encouraging them to live their authentic truths.

With Queer Eye currently on hiatus, the former Real World star is set to use his impactful talents on his brand new talk show, Karamo.

The series, which is slated to premiere on 29 September, is set to highlight an array of topics like race, family dynamics, infidelity and more.

According to Deadline, the NBCUniversal produced show has already been syndicated and sold in 90% of the United States.

As a result, it is set to air on stations in some of the top markets in the US – including KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WATL Atlanta, WKCF Orlando and WPIX New York.

Shortly after the announcement, Brown released a statement and expressed his excitement for the new venture.

“Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre’s icons Sally, Donahue and Maury,” he said.

“My biggest goal is to help, and connect with people from all walks of life. As a Black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences. We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing.”

Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President at NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, echoed similar sentiments and described the Queer Eye star as a “truly special host.”

“Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience,” she said.

Check out Brown’s full video announcement below.