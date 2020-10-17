Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski has revealed his new collaborative collection with J Brand

As if we need another reason to love the resident foodie!

He’s one of the beloved hosts of Queer Eye, a talented chef, a restaurant owner, heartthrob, and now fashion professional with the release of his collaborative collection with J Brand.

Antoni teamed up with the popular fashion brand to create the “perfect denim selection”.

Speaking on the new venture, the food and wine expert, says: “Leave it to me to launch a capsule collection with J Brand during a global pandemic where most of us have nowhere to be but home on the couch, but here we are,”

He continued: “These pieces – like my go-to skinny silhouette in three classic denim washes and my matching leather pant and jacket getup (naturally) – are as classic as mozzarella sticks and timeless enough to last beyond the days of social distancing and sourdough starters.”

The new collection features six different pairs of pants, a sleek leather jacket, two casual t-shirts, and a bomber jacket.

J Brand and Antoni have has also released a video teaser with the latter modeling the different pieces in front of a rustic and earthy backdrop.

In terms of sustainability, the clothes are made with recycled thread, premium organic cotton, and used the J Brands eco wash process.

“As a longtime J BRAND fan, I’m excited to launch this collaboration with my favorite denim brand filled with staples I love and that I hope you will too,” he says.

Watch the promo video for the collection below.