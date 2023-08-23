Queer Asia: The collective unearthing Pan-Asian history

Queer Asia, a network and collective of queer-identifying scholars, academics, activists and creatives, has been spotlighting issues affecting LGBTQ+ people – or those belonging to other non-normative sexualities and gender identities – in Asia or Asian diasporas. Set up in 2016, Queer Asia began as a platform to encourage cultural dialogues, research and collaboration by Aapurv Jain, Allan C. Simpson, J. Daniel ‘Danny’ Luther and How Wee Ng, a group of academics and activists specialising in queer culture from different regions in Asia.

Initially making its mark as an academia-centred collective, Queer Asia has since expanded its scope and prioritised accessibility. From film festivals to art exhibitions, the collective’s bases in London and Berlin are showcasing vibrant communities of culture and proudly showcasing solidarity for queer Asian people. We sat down with Queer Asia members Misha Yakovlev and Ragil Huda to find out more about the platform and how they’re championing queer Asian stories.

Queer Asia is a pioneering platform bringing vital voices together. How did each of you get involved with the network?

Misha: I got involved for two reasons. One of the founders of the collective was a graduate teaching assistant in a class I took on queer Asian cinema as an undergraduate. They mentioned Queer Asia and I went to a few film festivals. Later on in my academic career, when I was starting my PhD, I kept in touch with the collective and I thought it was a good place to discuss issues of gender and sexuality in relation to Asia, especially because my own PhD research is transnational. Queer Asia was one of the only spaces where I could curate queer Asian short films and have a forum for discussion of issues relating to queerness in Central Asia, the Caucasus and Siberia.

Ragil: I got involved with Queer Asia in 2019 when I attended the summer programme. I co-founded a collective called QTIBIPOC Hamburg. I saw the work that Queer Asia had done in the past and it just felt right – this was during graduate school when I was new to European academia and wanted to be in touch with people working in similar fields, bridging academia and activism. One of the Queer Asia founders, Danny, let me bring Queer Asia to Berlin and gave me the leeway to organise whatever was needed. It was also supported by the NGO that I interned for called GLADT which offers psychological counselling for immigrants dealing with mental health issues and racism. Both were important elements in bringing Queer Asia to Berlin and paved the way for so many other things we’ve done.

Queer Asia is currently most active in London and Berlin. How do you ensure both locations work together?

Ragil: Each member has their own way of organising events and projects, but we always communicate. That’s what the beauty of Queer Asia is, the leeway and freedom to be able to curate and organise our own projects.

How do you measure the success of individual projects?

Misha: It’s important to question this metric or logic of success because we’re volunteers often doing things in our free time without funding. At the same time, Queer Asia has been extremely successful, for me, in fostering and solidifying personal and professional connections with amazing queer people and building solidarity networks. Queer Asia was conceived as a transnational Asian collective for queer people from Asia and the diaspora to work and think through things that connect and divide us. For me, it’s been very productive in that sense, and a lot of people find that it’s really great in terms of building community and conversations.

Ragil: Defining success in activism is difficult, but, for Queer Asia, it would be fostering our platform and bridging the pan-Asian communities in Berlin. We’ve worked entirely on collaborative projects with other institutions, activists or friends. The most important thing for me is the intimacy I have with my collaborators. If they’re happy with the outcome it makes me happy, and I think happiness equals success. For example, the film festival in 2021 was full every day for a week, which was really affirming to me. This space was needed in Berlin. It wouldn’t happen without this collaboration, different people coming together with the same vision and goal. Additionally, having an audience to embrace is especially important for people like me, a complete newcomer. I don’t know the language and culture. Queer Asia is more than a platform, it’s a survival tool for people to find and build their community.