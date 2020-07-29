Pose stars Angelica Ross and Indya Moore address Emmy Awards snub

“I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives.”

Angelica Ross and Indya Moore have spoken out about their snubs at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Although Pose continues to make history with the largest cast and crew of trans actors, producers and writers a drama series has ever seen, the only alumni to receive a nomination at this year’s ceremony – for the second year running – was cisgender actor Billy Porter.

Ross and Moore, as well as their co-stars Dominique Jackson and Mj Rodriguez, have all earned widespread critical acclaim for their trailblazing performances on the series, yet they’re routinely ignored by all major award ceremonies.

“I cNt tell nobody I deserve their sht. I didn’t invent the academy or any of the award shows. If they think my work is unworthy Chile that’s just that,” Indya said following the Emmy announcement, before calling the promotion behind the series “weak”.

“Most of us have never been on any talk shows except MJ, here and there,” they added. “And they still ignored her work. ‘They’ don’t trust us on live TV. Especially me lol.”

Moore’s comments were retweeted by Ross, who uploaded an emotional 16-minute video on Instagram, where she opened up about how “tired” she is of seeing transgender actors being snubbed in the mainstream.

”I want you to know from the jump that these tears are not about an award or a nomination,” she said. “Ultimately, I need y’all to understand that I’m so tired – those of you who know me know I’m not just working on screen or behind screen.

“I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives. I feel what I feel because I feel there is nothing we can do.”

Steven Canals, who created Pose alongside Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, also tweeted: “Okay, real talk… what does @MjRodriguez7 have to do – aside from baring her heart & pouring her soul into every damn scene – to get a Best Actress nomination?!”

The lack of nominations for Ross, Moore, Jackson and Rodriguez caused an uproar on social media.

“Billy is great in Pose but once again the Emmy’s snub every trans actress who make Pose as special as it is!?!” wrote one user, while another tweeted: “Why is Billy Porter the only actor from POSE that gets recognition?

“I’m happy about his Emmy mom, but this show is about BLACK TRANS WOMEN. They deserve better!”

Raquel Willis, an LGBTQ+ activist and writer, accused award ceremonies of only uplifting cisgender entertainers.

“You’re telling me that a cis actor is the only one worth nominating or elevating on a show that centers the Black trans experience? Y’all playing in our faces yet again,” she said.

“Respecting and honoring the experiences of cis gay men is not the same as respecting and honoring the experiences of trans women (or trans people, in general) despite what too many cis people think.”