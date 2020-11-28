Popular nightclub G-A-Y is set to open with new McDonalds partnership

G-A-Y is gearing up for their comeback!

The news was announced via social media with the caption saying “The Show Must Go On Even in Tier 2.”

On Saturday 5th December G-A-Y At Heaven will be opening their doors with performances from Lucie Jones & Shanay Holmes.

The new partnership was made in an effort to re-open and comply with the UK’s new tier guidelines.

The rules state: “Hospitality businesses selling food or drink for consumption on their premises are required to: provide table service only, in premises which sell alcohol, close between 11pm and 5am, and stop taking orders after 10pm.”

The owner of G-A-Y, Jeremy Joseph, has been vocal over the COVID regulations and the government’s handling of the hospitality sector.