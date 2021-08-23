Police are facing criticism for painting rainbows on squad cars in a bid to “give confidence” to the LGBTQ+ community.

The brand new “hate crime cars” have been introduced in an effort to encourage people to report attacks they experience to the police, particularly those that occur online.

Julie Cooke, a Deputy Chief Constable working at Cheshire Police, said: “Cars are there in the communities on normal policing patrol just to show the community that we want you to come forward.

“It is there to try and give confidence to our LGBT+ community, but also to other under-represented groups.”

DCC Cooke, who is the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) lead on LGBTQ+ issues, explained that although the cost of the cars is “quite minimal”, the impact they have is “huge”.

According to a spokesperson for the NPCC, figures on how many cars had been painted and are in operation are unavailable as it is up to individual forces to decide how many they convert.