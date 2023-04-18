Pedro Pascal to star in lesbian road trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls

BREAKING: Pedro Pascal, slash the internet’s “father”, has been cast in another LGBTQ+ film.

The actor is set to star in Ethan Coen’s upcoming road trip comedy alongside Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon.

Written by Coen and Tricia Cooke, Drive-Away Dolls follows Jamie, “an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up.

“In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

Drive-Away Dolls marks the solo directorial debut of Coen, who is best known as part of the Coen Brothers duo with his brother Joel. Their most lauded films include The Big Lebowski (1998), No Country for Old Men (2007) and Inside Llewyn Davis (2013).

Earlier this year, Pascal starred in HBO’s The Last of Us, which takes place 20 years after a mass fungal infection sparks a global pandemic. The post-apocalyptic drama, which has been renewed for a second season, received universal critical acclaim for the chemistry between Pascal and his co-star Bella Ramsey, as well as its LGBTQ+ characters and narratives. The third episode – titled Long Long Time – was particularly lauded; shifting focus from Joel and Ellie to chronicle the love story between paranoid survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) and his partner Frank (Murray Bartlett). It has since been praised as one of the best episodes of television ever broadcast. Alongside Ethan Hawke, Pascal is set to play a queer gunslinger in the upcoming short Western film Strange Way of Life, which director Pedro Almodóvar described as his “answer to Brokeback Mountain”.

Manu Rios, who rose to fame as Patrick on Netflix’s teen drama Élite, will also star. Additional cast members include José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Sara Sálama, Erenice Lohan, Pedro Casablan and George Steane.

