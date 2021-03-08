Paris Hilton responds to Gottmik’s incredible Snatch Game performance on Drag Race

Paris Hilton is sliving over Gottmik’s impersonation on Drag Race.

On last week’s episode, the nine remaining contestants of season 13 flexed their improvisation skills as they participated in the franchise’s staple maxi-challenge, Snatch Game.

Gottmik chose to follow in the footsteps of Raven’s critically-reviewed performance in season two (the first ever Snatch Game!) as socialite, businesswoman and songstress Paris Hilton. (Stream Stars are Blind and Nothing in this World for clearer skin, etc.)

Her impersonation earned rave reviews from the judges for her eerily accurate homage to Paris’ nasally monotone voice and self-described “Barbie airhead” persona.

Gottmik ultimately conquered over Rose and Denali’s hilarious impersonations of Mary, Queen of Scots and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, scoring her second challenge win of the series.

Following the episode, Paris praised Gottmik’s performance on social media with her signature phrase, “That’s hot”, before telling the queen that she “killed” it.

“Sliving for you FOREVER ICON,” replied Gottmik (“sliving” is another Paris-coined catchphrase in which she combines the words “slaying” and “living”).

Icons honouring icons. In the words of Paris, “Loves it!”

Gottmik memorably made history for RuPaul’s Emmy Award-winning franchise this season as the first ever trans male contestant.

In our 2019 digital cover story, the legendary performer spoke to GAY TIMES about navigating the drag industry as a trans man, and dispelled any ignorant opinions on what it means to participate in the art-form – you can read it in full here.

The 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs every Friday in the United States on VH1, with episodes premiering the day after in the UK on Netflix.

On this week’s episode, the eight remaining competitors are challenged to make over each other into their own drag dopplegangers.

Comedian and Secret Celebrity Drag Race alum Loni Love will join RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the panel, while psychic Char Margolis makes a special guest appearance.