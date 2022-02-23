Pangina Heals defends Blu Hydrangea from Drag Race UK vs the World backlash: “I am not angry”

Pangina Heals has defended Blu Hydrangea from trolls sending her hate over the outcome of the latest Drag Race UK vs the World episode.

The latest episode saw the queens compete in the Snatch Game, with Blu and Baga Chipz being declared the week’s Top Two.

After a lip-sync to Let It Go by Alexandra Burke, Blu was declared the winner and nervously revealed that she had chosen to eliminate frontrunner Pangina.

They have since been subjected to an array of hate from online trolls, which the former Drag Race Thailand host swiftly addressed.

“I was heart broken but never angry,” Pangina wrote on Twitter less than two hours after the episode aired. “So be the best version of yourself and do not send hate to @BluHydrangea_ I won’t have ANY of it. Just because I did not get first place does not mean I do not feel like a winner. Because I do. No regrets. Also I am such an ugly crier.”

Responding to the love, Blu said: “The winner of our hearts x”

She also called her “one of the best queens I’ve ever met in my life,” which Pangina responded to by ordering her friend to “go and win this thing.”

She followed her message up with a lighthearted tweet making a joke of the situation.

She stated: “Join the club @BluHydrangea_ I can’t enter Canada, You can’t enter Asia who’s next?”

The queen has also been receiving negative messages from Drag Race trolls, some of which have said she got played at her own game after eliminating Lemon and Jimbo.

“If you type Karma on my posts then ur Ugahlee,” Pangina added, directly responding to the viewers in question.

Drag Race UK vs the World returns every Thursday at 9pm on BBC Three.

