Pabllo Vittar and Rina Sawayama ‘serve face’ in spectacular Follow Me video

Pabllo Vittar has joined forces with Rina Sawayama for the contagious new club anthem Follow Me.

Directed by Amber Park alongside creative director Lauren Kessler, the accompanying music video follows the Brazilian drag entertainer and and XS singer as they serve high-energy choreography and walk the runway in vintage Dior with emerging designers Area and Rui Zhou.

In a statement, Pabllo said she’s so “excited” to release the track with the ‘iconic’ Rina.

“I’m so pleased we managed to make this song work as it’s the perfect combination of our music styles. I really hope the fans love it as much as we do” she explained.

“Shooting the video was so much fun as well, wearing iconic outfits, and strutting our stuff on the runway! SERVE!”

Rina had equal amounts of praise for Pabllo, saying she’s been an “admirer” of her artistry for “so long” and that the collaboration felt “fitting”.

“When she sent me the idea for Follow Me I was just in love with it immediately and the process from then has been a dream,” said Rina. “From working on the music to the video, I’m honored to be a part of the song and be let into her world – I hope both hers and my gorgeous fans are as obsessed with it as we are.”

Pabllo is about to embark on a tour across South and North America and Europe, and has been announced as a performer at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Coachella, Primavera, Melt! and Mighty Hoopla.

Her 2021 album, Batidão Tropical, received acclaim from critics and included successful singles such as Ama Sofre Chora, Triste com T and Bang Bang.

Rina recently earned her first ever top 40 hit on the UK Singles Chart with her Charli XCX collaboration Beg For You, a UK garage and eurodance banger sampling September’s classic hit Cry For You. She is currently working on the follow-up to her self-titled studio album.

Follow Me is now available on all streaming services.

Watch the fierce music video here or below.