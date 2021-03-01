Oreos company shows support for the trans community in latest social media post

Come through Oreos!

Shortly after the Equality Act passed in the U.S. House of Representative, the Oreos brand has come out in support of the trans community with their latest social media post.

Taking to Twitter, the cookie company wrote: “Trans people exist” which generated over 500k likes.

Many users praised the company for their tweet but with support comes opposition, with some people slamming the brand for taking a “political stance”.

The Oreos brand has never been shy when it comes to their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Trans people exist. — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) February 25, 2021

Last October, the company partnered with non-profit PFLAG, the United States’ largest LGBTQ+ organisation, on a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love and acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth.

“Having a supportive, affirming family—and committed allies—is crucial for the health and wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people,” said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Oreo, and for Oreo’s commitment to our shared vision of a diverse and inclusive world, made better by loving, proud parents and allies.”

We’re celebrating #NationalComingOutDay with the different LGBTQ+ flags. Have questions about the flags? Ask and our friends at @PFLAG can help answer them! pic.twitter.com/ZHVnIJ6YpP — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 11, 2020

They also worked with LGBTQ+ activist and pop icon Lady Gaga on the limited edition Chromatic Oreos in an effort to help spread kindness.

You, walking into the store to get a pack of @LadyGaga OREO cookies before they sell out. pic.twitter.com/dnl8blRZAJ — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

We stan a company that beautifully supports the LGBTQ+ community!