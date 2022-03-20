Openly gay NFL star Carl Nassib set to be released by the Las Vegas Raiders

Openly gay football star Carl Nassib has reportedly been released from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 29-year-old sent shockwaves through the NFL and wider professional sports community when he came out as gay.

“What’s up people? I’m at my house in West Chester Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” he revealed in an Instagram post. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

Since that day, the defensive end became the first out active player in the NFL and the first openly gay player to compete in an NFL playoff game.

After having a monumental 2021-2022 season, Nassib’s time with the Raiders has allegedly come to an end.

According to a report from ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the team’s decision to release the defensive end was financially based.

“Carl Nassib will be designated a post June 1 release, saving the Raiders $8 million against the cap, per source. But Nassib’s free to find another team now,” he wrote on Twitter.

Before he landed with the Raiders, the young athlete signed a three-year deal as a free agent for $25.25 million dollars in 2020.

Nassib’s release arrives a couple of weeks after he opened up about his coming out announcement in a heartfelt video.

“That was a really exciting day for me. I had wanted to do it for a really long time,” he explained. “I wanted to be in a place where I felt totally comfortable, totally confident to really give a voice to people that needed it the most.”

The inspirational video also highlighted Nassib’s extensive work with The Trevor Project.

Since coming out, the defensive end has donated a generous $100,000 gift to the LGBTQ+ organisation. The Pennsylvania native also raised funds for the group through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats fundraiser.

Nassib’s constant support of the LGBTQ+ non-profit even sparked a donation from the Raiders, who matched the player’s $100,000 donation.

When asked what he thought of the team’s donation, Nassib described the influential move as “beautiful.”

“That’s incredible. I mean, I never expected them to match it. I think it’s really beautiful for them to take that step to support me, support The Trevor Project,” he revealed.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Nassib in the future.