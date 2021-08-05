The Filipino featherweight has won the first boxing Olympic medal for her country after closing a match against Japan.

Nesty Petecio has made history winning a silver medal in women’s boxing after defeating Japan’s Sena Irie in an incredible match.

Petecio dedicated her win to her country, the LGBTQ+ community, and her training coaches following the fight.

Women’s Boxing has been included as part of the Olympics since 2012, however, the 2020 Tokyo Games marks the first time the sport has included a featherweight division.

“I’m very proud and blessed,” Petecio told the virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday afternoon, according to ESPN. “It was not easy getting to this stage, let alone winning an Olympic medal.”

In a tearful moment, Petecio dedicated her win to her friends, family, and community: “Aside from my family and my late best friend, I wanted to dedicate a gold medal to my coaches, too,” she said.

“But silver isn’t bad. I’m still proud I was able to give this medal to my coaches. I feel very happy and blessed to see my coaches smiling after all the hardships we’ve been through.”

The athlete also made time to acknowledge the queer community: “This win is for the LGBTQ community. Let’s go, fight!”.