Netflix’s Young Royals season two is officially in production

Production for the hit Netflix LGBTQ+ drama Young Royals is officially underway and we couldn’t be more excited!

The beloved show was announced for renewal in November 2021 after developing a dedicated fanbase and acclaim for its on-screen storytelling.

For those that aren’t familiar with the series, Young Royal is a Swedish coming-of-age series that has been praised for its depiction of same-sex romance and representation.

The first season of the drama premiered on July 1 2021 and quickly became an online hit. Directed by Rojda Sekersöz and Erika Calmeyer, the Swedish show follows the life of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding).

Wilhelm attends a prestigious boarding school Hillerska and begins to discover his true identity. The 16-year-old finds his true self and becomes torn between duties towards the throne and his heart.

While an official cast list has not been announced, fans are expecting Ryding to reprise his role as Prince Wilhelm. We can also exceed to see Omar Rudberg return as Simon, Malte Gårdinger as August, Frida Argento as Sara, Nikita Uggla as Felice, and more.

Netflix took to Twitter to announce news of the season two update: “YOUNG ROYALS SEASON 2 IS OFFICIALLY IN PRODUCTION!”.

News of the production update has hit social media and fans are already celebrating the series’ next steps. “Season 2 of young royals was just announced yay,” one user tweeted.

You can watch the trailer for the first season of Young Royals here or below: