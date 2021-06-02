Netflix unveils Atypical premiere date and first look at fourth and final season

We have all been eagerly awaiting news for Netflix’s hit coming-of-age series Atypical, so here’s the rundown for the penultimate season.

Atypical holds a unique and dedicated following. Exploring stories of autism, coming-of-age struggles, and navigating sexuality, this Netflix show has built a very dedicated fan base.

The series follows Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum, in his endeavour for independence and romance.

As the teen encounters the highs and lows of high school, Sam learns to navigate a world often pitted against him (and his love for penguins).

Brigette Lundy-Paine stars as Sam’s younger sister who playfully bullies her older brother while also going on her own journey of self-discovery.

Atypical has been praised for its depiction of autism, mental health, LGBTQ+ representation, and its diverse cast.

Despite its acclaim, Netflix announced Atypical will be ending with its fourth season. The Peabody-nominated comedy will premiere on Friday, July 9.

Posting on Twitter, the streaming giant also shared a first look at the fourth and final series of Atypical with images including shots of the main cast.

The fourth and final season of Atypical premieres July 9 — here's your first look 🐧 pic.twitter.com/7uWujCmC22 — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2021

Earlier this year, actress Fivel Stewart, who plays the role of love interest Izzie, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update on the series. The star revealed it was her last day filming on the set.

“Today is my last day filming atypical. (you’ll love this season.. I promise). I can’t even express how much this show has been and will forever be a staple in my life,” she wrote.

Series creator and executive producer Robia Rashid said she was “thrilled” to be doing the fourth season of Atypical.

“And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story,” she said in a statement. “Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show.

“It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

All three seasons of Atypical are available to stream now on Netflix.

You can watch the trailer for season three of Atypical here or below: