Jonathan Van Ness and Vincent Rodriguez III have been cast to star in Netflix’s all-new animated movie musical, Arlo the Alligator Boy.

The project promises a widely diverse cast including queer actors Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye), Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Grammy-nominated musician Mary Lambert.

Netflix’s animated movie will feature fellow castmates Michael “Flea” Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Annie Potts (Toy Story), Tony Hale (Veep), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), and Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls).

Both the movie and the sequel series will involve creator Ryan Crego (best known for his work on Puss in Boots, and Shrek Forever After), and will premiere globally in 2021.

The premise of the upbeat movie musical follows a half human and half alligator who decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. During his journey, Arlo will meet a group of misfits who quickly become his new family.

Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City where an animated comedy series, I Heart Arlo, will continue to carry the mantle where he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life.