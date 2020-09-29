Netflix reveals first look of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown

Netflix have shared the first photos of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

The beloved actress will feature prominently as the controversial UK Prime Minister in the royal drama’s upcoming fourth season, which will focus on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman).

Anderson is best known for her iconic role as Dana Scully in The X Files, which ran from 1993 until 2002, before being revived for 10th and 11th seasons in 2016 and 2018.

The Emmy Award-winning actress has also received critical acclaim for her starring role in Netflix’s original series, Sex Education, as the lead character’s sex therapist mother.

The streaming service also shared images of up-and-coming star Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, as well as Colman as the Queen and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Season four will also star Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten and Angus Imrie as Prince Edward.

It will premiere 16 November. Sadly, the series is taking a break next year, which means the fifth season won’t debut until at least 2022. Imelda Staunton will succeed Colman as the Queen for the final two seasons.

Check out the images from The Crown season four below.