MUNA team up with Phoebe Bridgers on their new single Silk Chiffon

American pop trio MUNA have collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers for their new single and it’s unbelievably queer.

Our favourite Los Angeles band have long teased their return, and they’re finally back! The electro-pop three-piece announced their first single, Silk Chiffon, with an elusive social media post on Twitter.

The post, shared on 2 September, included a But I’m A Cheerleader styled image with lead singer Katie Gavin dressed as a cheerleader and holding a suitcase.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Phoebe Bridgers in the background of the shot donning an all-pink blazer, another reference to the 90s classic film.

MUNA released a short trailer for the new single on YouTube which reveals the new track will also include Phoebe Bridgers.

The band released an accompanying clip of the official video on Twitter which further leaned into the But I’m A Cheerleader angle, showing a male character – wearing a “straight is great” t-shirt – delivering a conversation therapy presentation on “straight behaviour”.

silk chiffon feat @phoebe_bridgers out tomorrow. @zanelowe on @applemusic is premiering the track at 9:30am pt. then come watch the youtube premiere of the music video and chat with us at 10am pt here: https://t.co/qwJEFZ6FAV pic.twitter.com/QVXMBIYfun — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) September 6, 2021

MUNA’s single, featuring Phoebe Bridgers, will be debut on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show.

Fans can watch the official music video for Silk Chiffon at 6pm (10am PT) on YouTube. The band will be joining fans for the release of the music video online on YouTube.

You can watch MUNA’s official music video here or below: