MUNA, G Flip among Sydney WorldPride’s closing ceremony headline acts

MUNA, G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne are among the first closing ceremony headliners announced by Sydney WorldPride.

The concert, Rainbow Republic, presented by Optus, will close out next year’s celebrations on 5 March.

“Rainbow Republic is for the young and young at heart, and is the biggest live music event at Sydney WorldPride,” said Kate Wickett, Chief Executive of Sydney WorldPride. “As we program a full day of music, it was really important to us to book LGBTQIA+ musicians first. This is just a taste of the line-up and represents the incredible talent that abounds in the rainbow community and will be sure to have The Domain rocking this summer.”

Keiynan Lonsdale will host and perform at the event, which has been described as “seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing.”

It was previously announced that Kylie Minogue would headline WorldPride’s opening ceremony, which is set to take place at The Domain on 24 February.

“For the first time ever, WorldPride is coming to the Southern Hemisphere,” Kylie said of the occasion. “YES! I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney on 24 February, 2023 at The Domain. Can’t wait to see you there!”

Hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan, the opening will be broadcast nationally on ABC TV.

Further acts are expected to be announced for both the opening and closing ceremonies in due course.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 runs for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Tickets for official events can be purchased at SydneyWorldPride.com, with ones for community events available at prideamplified.au.

You can learn more about the highly aniticpated event by reading GAY TIMES’ interview with Kate Wickett and Courtney Act here.