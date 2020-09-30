Miley Cyrus has released her fan-favourite cover of Blondie classic Heart of Glass

Miley Cyrus has released her Heart of Glass cover due to “popular demand”.

The singer performed the Blondie classic at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020 earlier this month to acclaim from fans, as well as the Debbie Harry, who said Cyrus “nailed it”.

UFC fighter Julian Marquez said if she dropped the cover on iTunes and streaming services, then it would be his “walkout song” on 14 November.

Following the release, Harry posted the link and praised the star once again, calling her version of the beloved 80s anthem “divine”.

Heart of Glass is Cyrus’ first release since the disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky, which has so far peaked at number one in Scotland, 10 in the UK and the top 20 in countries such as Australia, Canada, Ireland and the United States.

It serves as the lead single from She Is Miley Cyrus, which will be the singer’s first full-length studio album since the country-inspired Younger Now (2017).

The album will also include collaborations with Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not, I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record,” she told The Edge radio after admitting that one of the new songs sounds like “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together.”

Cyrus also said she’s become more relaxed with the rollout for the highly-anticipated album because “there’s so much pressure with that first single,” and “everything after the first single becomes easier.”

When asked about a possible release date for the album, Cyrus gave next to nothing away, sharing that it’s “meant to be played at a festival.”

Heart of Glass is now available on streaming services – listen here on Apple Music and/or watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival performance below.