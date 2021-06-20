Miley Cyrus announces Pride concert special featuring Orville Peck and Brothers Osborne

Get ready to party because Miley Cyrus has announced her brand new Pride concert, Stand by You.

The event, which was filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, will be an hour-long special that will celebrate Pride Month.

Cyrus will be performing new renditions of classic hits like Believe by Cher, Dancing Queen by ABBA and a Madonna medley featuring Like A Prayer and Express Yourself.

Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Brothers Osbourne, and Maren Morris will be featured guests for the event.

The Climb singer opened up about the upcoming event in an Instagram post, stating: “I’ve got a lot of guests. A lot of Pride. AND A LOT OF WARDROBE CHANGES.”

She continued: “Don’t miss my #MileyPrideSpecial June 25th Peacock TV Coming to your home from my hometown Nashville, TN! We brought ALOT of LOVE into the legendary Ryman – See you there! #StandByYou.

The concert comes after the songstress signed an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal.

Under the immersive agreement, Cyrus is set to serve as producer, performer and host across streaming, syndication programming and network cable.

Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming opened up about the partnership in a statement.

“Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership,” she said.

“The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus’s Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel.”

Watch the trailer for the Stand By You concert event below.