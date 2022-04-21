Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun are co-directing a stoner comedy that will include appearances from Megan Fox, Dove Cameron and Becky G.

Titled Good Mourning, the movie will mark both Machine Gun Kelly’s (Colson Baker) theatrical debut. The film will include Baker, Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Becky G, Zach Villa, Mod Sun, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson, and Pete Davidson.

The film’s plot follows movie star London Clash (Colson Baker) who wakes up to an implied break up text from the love of his life, and his world is turned upside down.

The timing of the text couldn’t be worse as the most important meeting of his career is scheduled for later that same day. Compounded by chaotic roommates, and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing opportunity.

Open Road Films own the US rights for Good Mourning and will release the film theatrically. The movie will be produced by Cedar Park Studios.

In a statement, CEO Tom Ortenberg said: “We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theatres and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

Cedar Park Studios’ Added Long supported the upcoming release of the film: “Our goal at Cedar Park Studios is to provide opportunities to fresh, creative voices in the industry and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with first-time filmmakers Colson and Mod. Bold in their approach, they have assembled a troupe of top-tier talent to join them on this hilarious ride. We’re ecstatic to be a part of their filmmaking debut.”

“We’re just happy to be bringing our vision to life,” Mod Sun and Colson told Deadline. “We’re humbled by the trust we have from our cast members and crew.”

Good Mourning will be released in cinemas and on streaming next month on May 20. You can watch the trailer, starring Megan Fox, Dove Cameron and Becky G, here or below.