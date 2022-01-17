C’mon RuPaul’s Drag Race, let’s get international!

The cast for the wildly-anticipated first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World has finally been unveiled.

UK vs the World, which premieres 1 February on BBC Three, will see the queens of Drag Race UK compete against some of the most sickening performers from other global editions of the franchise, including the original US version, Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Holland and Drag Race Thailand.

The series was filmed in London and will feature Drag Race UK panellists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

“In a global first, RuPaul takes Drag Race UK to the next level as he opens up the battle to Drag Race queens from around the world,” reads the show’s official description.

“The nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race royal alumni will battle it out for the crown. With the UK as host nation, the series will see iconic queens from different franchises and cultures competing in an international arena, showcasing their country’s finest drag.”

Jade Thirlwall, who makes up one third of Little Mix and won the 2021 GAY TIMES Honour for Allyship, will be guest judging – which means we should be in store for a lip-sync to one of the band’s songs.

Jonathan Bailey will also be making an appearance as he will be “swapping the stage and screen for the #DragRaceUK runway.”

Spicing up the judging panel will be Mel C, a former member of the legendary Spice Girls, which is also the best selling girl group of all time. Coronation Street fans will be pleased, as the BBC confirmed Michelle Keegan, who played Tina McIntyre on the show in a whopping 861 episodes, will appear on the season.

It's time. 🌍 Meet your queens, and let the battle to become queen of the world commence! 👑 #DragRaceUK 1 Feb 9PM on BBC Three and @BBCiPlayer — BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 17, 2022

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo will be bringing her well known voice to the screen to judge this season’s international All Stars. Daisy May Cooper, who is known for appearing on This Country, will be making her Drag Race UK debut.

Following Bimini’s iconic Snatch Game impersonation on season two, Katie Price will be one of the celebrity guests appearing to compete as the announcement shows her sitting in the infamous chair.

But now, it’s time for the queens. In the words of Tasha Salad, “Are you ready, are you ready, are you ready?”

Baga Chipz (Drag Race UK season 1)

Baga Chipz memorably competed on the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, where she became the first queen in herstory to win three maxi-challenges in five episodes. She ultimately placed third behind Divina De Campo and The Vivienne. Baga became an instant fan-favourite due to her “common as muck” sense of humour, one-liners (“much betta!”) and instantly iconic performance as Margaret Thatcher in Snatch Game. Don’t even get us started on the iTunes number two-peaking hit Break Up Bye Bye! Can she bag(a) the crown this time?

Blu Hydrangea (Drag Race UK season 1)

Northern Irish queen Blu Hydrangea shattered pre-conceived notions of her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent on Drag Race UK season one. As a self-proclaimed Instagram queen, fans expected Blu to serve looks and not much else. While she killed the runway with her to-die-for mug and quirky fashion, Blu proved her skills as an entertain(t)er with her now-iconic Break Up Bye Bye performance and bonkers ‘Dirty Mary Berry’ impersonation on Snatch Game. It’s been three years since her original stint (which is basically 10 Drag Race years) – can she beat the odds for a second time and triumph as the first ever Irish queen?

Cheryl Hole (Drag Race UK season 1)

We don’t know about you, but we are not ready for another week season of Cheryl Hole doing mediocre. Although the Essex diva sashayed away in fourth place, she failed to land a single maxi-challenge win over the course of the series which was – SAY IT WITH US NOW – undeserved! As one of the most meme-able queens in herstory (facts are facts), Cheryl is guaranteed to make gag-worthy television. If you didn’t see the star decked out in full-glam as she served roast dinners and fell in horse shit on Celebs on the Farm, change that immediately. Oh and we can’t forget, Cheryl is a formidable lip-syncer and girl-group pop princess, so we have no doubt in our minds that she will mothertucking slay. Cheryl Hole will give us a show!