Canada’s Drag Race star Lemon is ready to ‘split her titty’ across the world

How did you feel shortly after your elimination?

I hate to say it, but I was almost a little relieved. The competition is just so intense and it’s so stressful. As soon as I got to leave the werkroom and go back to my hotel room, I was like, ‘Oh my god. I don’t have to wake up in the morning and do a challenge. That’s going to be the best feeling in the world.’ Like, sleeping in was just actually really nice. So, I was relieved in a way. Obviously I wanted to win but hey bitch, there’s always All Stars…

Drag Race isn’t the kind of series where if you don’t reach the top spot, you’re not going to achieve iconic status. There’s so many legendary queens who have been eliminated in fifth place such as Katya, BenDeLaCreme and Miz Cracker…

Yeah, top five is a legendary placement, I’m not mad. I’m not mad at all. I’m honestly just proud of how far I made it. I’m trying not to think about what would have happened and what could have happened, because what did happen was so magical in itself.

How do you feel about the judges’ critiques?

I was a competitive dancer, so I’ve dealt with judges and critics thousands of times and I’ve learned that at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter if I agree or disagree because it’s not my rule. So, I agree with them because it was their job and that’s what they’re there to do. They judged and their decision is ultimately the right one, whatever it is.

You definitely took critiques better than some of the other contestants. Some of the queens were fiery, at times.

I mean, it really is just so intense. Drag is one of those things where there is not a definitive right or wrong answer, and there’s no definitive better or worse. It’s all just opinion. So, it’s hard to be judged on your art and it’s hard to be judged on an art that’s so personal. I obviously understand why people would be upset by certain things, but I’m lucky to have had that experience, and that’s why I think I can handle it in a different way.

Do you feel like your experience as a dancer gave you an advantage in the competition?

Oh my god yes. I mean, not even this competition. There’s something about competitive dance and what you have to do as a young person, to be a competitive dancer, which prepares you to have a work ethic unlike anyone else for the rest of your life. Without competitive dancing, I’d be a completely different person. I don’t know what my work ethic would be like, I don’t know what I’d be interested in, you know? It’s such a big part of my adolescence. It really did shape me into the adult that I am, so I think all my successes and all those things do come from being a dancer and having this wonderful training.

On top of serving kicks and flips, you served comedy. Before each season of Drag Race starts, fans have a preconceived notion of the contestants based on their promo images and MTQ videos. Was it important for you to shatter misconceptions of you?

When I first started drag, I wanted to be able to present as a ‘look queen’. I wanted everyone to think, ‘Oh wow, she’s so pretty that if she did nothing else, I’d still like her.’ So, I’m happy. I think it’s a compliment that people thought I was going to be one thing and turned out to be a whole ‘nother thing. I appreciate the sentiment and I’m glad that I was able to show all different sides of me and of my drag. Yes, I’m proud of that for sure.

How does it feel to have missed Michelle Visage by one week?

That… that’s the one thing that I wish I was there for, more than anything. Obviously, I think everyone in the world is absolutely obsessed with Michelle Visage and I would have died to meet but and get told I was pathetic. I wish I was there for that. But again, I’m happy with how things did go and I’ll see her on All Stars.

Even though you didn’t instigate drama this season, there were a few queens who had an issue with you. Were you surprised?

Was I surprised? No, but only because this has happened to me many times. My drag is very much based on the mean girl in the films. I love the Sharpay Evans, I love the Regina George and I love the attitude that comes with that, so I’ve always had a soft spot for that kind of character. At the end of the movie, they always get left alone and ostracised and made fun of, but sometimes these girls come off as mean because they’re masking their insecurities. I think we need to empower the mean girl. Lemon is kind of based on those characters, but I don’t think that I am a mean girl? I mean, I can see why you think I would be. Once your opinion is made up on someone, it’s hard to change it.

Well, I think you’ve changed a lot of opinions. I think it’s safe to say you’re a comedy queen?

You said it here first, everyone!