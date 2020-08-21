Canada’s Drag Race star Lemon is ready to ‘split her titty’ across the world

Although Lemon isn’t bitter over her Drag Race elimination, the same can’t be said for her rabid fanbase. The NYC-based performer, who hails from Toronto, seemed like a shoo-in for a coveted spot in the top three with two (well-deserved) maxi-challenge wins, however, she was sent packin’ this week in – what fans have deemed – one of the most controversial e-lemon-ations in history.
“I hate to say it, but I was almost a little relieved,” Lemon reveals of her untimely departure. “The competition is just so intense and it’s so stressful. As soon as I got to leave the werkroom and go back to my hotel room, I was like, ‘Oh my god. I don’t have to wake up in the morning and do a challenge. That’s going to be the best feeling in the world.’”
Throughout the competition, Lemon shattered preconceived misconceptions about her artistry when she proved that she could serve comedy, as well as flips, high-kicks and handstands into the splits (!). Her Snatch Game performance as YouTube personality Jojo Siwa earned rave reviews from the judges, while her transformation into Miss Fitts, a spoiled beauty pageant contestant, saw her triumph over comedic heavyweights, such as Jimbo.
“When I first started drag, I wanted to be able to present as a ‘look queen’,” Lemon explains. “I wanted everyone to think, ‘Oh wow, she’s so pretty that if she did nothing else, I’d still like her.’ So, I’m happy. I think it’s a compliment that people thought I was going to be one thing and turned out to be a whole ‘nother thing.”
Shortly after her elimination, we caught up with Lemon over Zoom to discuss her elimination, how her career as a professional dancer assisted her when it came to the judges’ critiques, and why it’s important for her – and the rest of the Canada’s Drag Race contestants – to present a united front against hate on social media.
As much as I’m a lemon, I don’t want to be bitter about it. I’m happy that everything happened
I will admit: I’m a Lemon stan, but I’m really annoyed that I’m talking to you this week.
[Laughs] Well thank you!
I was not ready for you to go! Are you mentally prepared for the social media reaction? It’s gonna be crazy.
Oh, I have been waiting for months babe! I can’t wait. No, I’m super excited. At the end of the day, when you get so close to the end, it’s anyone’s game and it’s anyone’s turn to go home. As much as I’m a lemon, I don’t want to be bitter about it. I’m happy that everything happened and I’m proud that the top four is as iconic as they are.
The top five too, c’mon now.
The top five is super iconic but the top four is iconic too!
I just wish you were there. Can I just say that during your lip-sync, when you did a handstand and then fell into the splits…
You were living?
Living. I screamed and had to rewind multiple times.
Thank you, thank you. A doll loves her splits.
How did you feel shortly after your elimination?
Drag Race isn’t the kind of series where if you don’t reach the top spot, you’re not going to achieve iconic status. There’s so many legendary queens who have been eliminated in fifth place such as Katya, BenDeLaCreme and Miz Cracker…
Yeah, top five is a legendary placement, I’m not mad. I’m not mad at all. I’m honestly just proud of how far I made it. I’m trying not to think about what would have happened and what could have happened, because what did happen was so magical in itself.
How do you feel about the judges’ critiques?
I was a competitive dancer, so I’ve dealt with judges and critics thousands of times and I’ve learned that at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter if I agree or disagree because it’s not my rule. So, I agree with them because it was their job and that’s what they’re there to do. They judged and their decision is ultimately the right one, whatever it is.
You definitely took critiques better than some of the other contestants. Some of the queens were fiery, at times.
I mean, it really is just so intense. Drag is one of those things where there is not a definitive right or wrong answer, and there’s no definitive better or worse. It’s all just opinion. So, it’s hard to be judged on your art and it’s hard to be judged on an art that’s so personal. I obviously understand why people would be upset by certain things, but I’m lucky to have had that experience, and that’s why I think I can handle it in a different way.
My drag is very much based on the mean girl in the films. I love the Sharpay Evans, I love the Regina George and I love the attitude that comes with that, so I’ve always had a soft spot for that kind of character.
Do you feel like your experience as a dancer gave you an advantage in the competition?
Oh my god yes. I mean, not even this competition. There’s something about competitive dance and what you have to do as a young person, to be a competitive dancer, which prepares you to have a work ethic unlike anyone else for the rest of your life. Without competitive dancing, I’d be a completely different person. I don’t know what my work ethic would be like, I don’t know what I’d be interested in, you know? It’s such a big part of my adolescence. It really did shape me into the adult that I am, so I think all my successes and all those things do come from being a dancer and having this wonderful training.
On top of serving kicks and flips, you served comedy. Before each season of Drag Race starts, fans have a preconceived notion of the contestants based on their promo images and MTQ videos. Was it important for you to shatter misconceptions of you?
How does it feel to have missed Michelle Visage by one week?
That… that’s the one thing that I wish I was there for, more than anything. Obviously, I think everyone in the world is absolutely obsessed with Michelle Visage and I would have died to meet but and get told I was pathetic. I wish I was there for that. But again, I’m happy with how things did go and I’ll see her on All Stars.
Even though you didn’t instigate drama this season, there were a few queens who had an issue with you. Were you surprised?
Was I surprised? No, but only because this has happened to me many times. My drag is very much based on the mean girl in the films. I love the Sharpay Evans, I love the Regina George and I love the attitude that comes with that, so I’ve always had a soft spot for that kind of character. At the end of the movie, they always get left alone and ostracised and made fun of, but sometimes these girls come off as mean because they’re masking their insecurities. I think we need to empower the mean girl. Lemon is kind of based on those characters, but I don’t think that I am a mean girl? I mean, I can see why you think I would be. Once your opinion is made up on someone, it’s hard to change it.
Well, I think you’ve changed a lot of opinions. I think it’s safe to say you’re a comedy queen?
You said it here first, everyone!
There was one queen you bonded with in particular, and that was Priyanka. Why did you both gel so well?
Honestly, I don’t know what it is. I saw her day one, looked at her and was like, ‘You’re going to be my best friend.’ She always laughs about that moment because she was like, ‘Oh, we’ll see bitch.’ There was something about her energy, and I’m also a huge Priyanka stan. She’s so talented and so present and her drag is something you’ve never really had on Drag Race before. I have lots of positive things to say about her, but there’s just something about her energy and that she knows what she wants and asks for what she wants. She’s confident, gorgeous and amazing, and I tend to gravitate towards people who are fans of themselves. I like confident people, people who can say and speak very highly of themselves. Priyanka was able to do that and I just thought, ‘Wow, this girl is a star.’
Last week, Ilona told me that the cast have made a pact to stick by each other’s side when there’s any hate on social media. Was it important for you all to have a united front?
I think what a lot of people miss is the fact that you’re only seeing the good parts of a television show, so you don’t get to see how much we all really love each other. Even though there’s these dramatic fights and crazy moments, as well as the confessional things that happen, at the end of the day these really are 11 of my closest friends. I talk to every one of them every single day and I have so much love for them all individually. Sometimes on social media, there’s a lot of negativity and opinions voiced that, maybe, you can keep to yourself or share to the group chat. It’s annoying for me to see people hate on my friends. I’m like, ‘Girl, we’re good.’ If I’m not mad about it, then no one else should be. There’s no one in the group, truly no one, where I’m like, ‘Mmm…’
We’ve seen in the past when fan favourites, such as yourself, get eliminated, the fans will then target the queen that sent them home…
Yeah, but there’s so much more that you guys have no idea about. It’s ridiculous to me that you would think to do that. I don’t know. I think there’s a really positive way to send love to your favourites and not tear anyone else down. I think we should all make sure that we continue that. If you like someone, amazing. You should tell them that you love them. And if you aren’t a big fan of someone, that’s also totally fine, it’s your opinion. You’re welcome to hate or dislike whatever queen, but you don’t need to share it with them. You don’t need to tag them in that post. You don’t need to post it to your Twitter feed. Text your friend about it if you have to get it off your chest. At the end of the day, we’re all people – even though we look like circus clowns sometimes – and we are affected by these comments. Pay attention to what you say online.
Not only have you had a massive rise to fame on the olympics of drag, but it’s all happened during a fucking pandemic.
How exciting!
How are you coping with that?
I’m very lucky to be at my family home and I have my parents and my brother with me, and I feel supported and grateful for that experience. I can’t stress enough how lucky I feel, and I’m happy to be home. I’ve been playing The Sims everyday to kill my time. No complaints over here!
How much have you grown as a performer since you sashayed away from the series?
Oh my god, an infinite amount. When I got the call telling me I’d been cast, I was only doing drag for a little less than a year and a half. Drag is one of those things that, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been doing it. There’s always something new. There’s always something to explore. But, I really am a drag baby in a lot of ways, so there’s a lot of things that I’m genuinely learning for the first time. Hopefully, it will be like that for the rest of my life. I love learning and exploring my craft.
You’ve been doing drag for a year and a half and you reached fifth place on Canada’s Drag Race season one. That’s a massive accomplishment.
I’ve been performing my whole life, so it’s not like I have no experience. Drag specifically, it’s a very different playing field. It’s a different experience all together.
What’s next for Lemon? Besides from winning All Stars, of course.
I mean, that’s not exactly next, we still have a little bit of time before that! I just want to tour, I want to meet everyone that’s been able to send me some love. I want to do some shows, and split my titty all over the world. That’s next for Lemon.
What about a career in rap? You certainly proved your skills as a rapper…
You know what… I can’t give too much away, but maybe there’s a rap song in the future. Maybe it’s the near future, we’ll see…
Canada’s Drag Race airs every Thursday in Canada and the United States on Crave and WOW Presents Plus, and every Friday in the UK on BBC iPlayer.