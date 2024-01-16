Mean Girls: Lindsay Lohan’s team issues statement on ‘hurtful’ reference

Mean Girls OG Lindsay Lohan has announced she is “very hurt” by the inclusion of a “fire crotch” reference in the new musical film.

This follows after Lohan, who originally played Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic, attended the Mean Girls musical premiere on 8 January.

Although – spoiler alert – Lohan makes a cameo in the film as the moderator of the mathematics competition, the star seemed unaware that a “fire crotch” reference had made it into the final edit.

In an infamous paparazzi video dating back to the early noughties, oil heir Brandon Davis referred to Lohan as the aforementioned name in a derogatory way. The comments reportedly caused a rift at the time between Lohan and her close friend Paris Hilton after the heiress was seen laughing at Davis’ comments.

In the film, Megan Thee Stallion makes a remark towards Cady and her iconic Christmas Jingle Bell Rock talent show outfit, saying: “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back”.

On 15 January, Lohan’s rep issued the following statement to the press: “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.”

Mean Girls is based on the Broadway musical written by Tina Fey of the same name, which was inspired by the 2004 cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese.

Lohan and film creator Fey and Tim Meadows are the only members of the original cast to appear in the screen adaptation of the Broadway hit. Fey reprises her role as Ms Norbury, while Tim Meadows returns as Principal Duvall.

The new cast is as follows: Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Weiners, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Phillips as Mrs. George and Ashley Park as Madame Park.

Mean Girls is out in the US and released in UK cinemas on 19 January. Following its theatrical release, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Watch the full trailer of the Mean Girls (2024) here or below.