MCU introduces first Muslim superhero in Ms Marvel’s first gripping trailer

Disney Plus has unleashed the first action-packed trailer for Ms. Marvel.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim-American teenager growing up in Jersey City who tries to balance her high school life and her friends, while coming to terms with her emerging super powers.

“An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel,” the official synopsis reads.

“Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Kamala, the MCU’s first Muslim superhero, is played by Canadian newcomer Iman Vellani.

The supporting cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

American comedian Jordan Firstman, known for writing and producing for shows such as Big Mouth, Search Party and The Other Two, appears in the trailer as Kamala’s high school counsellor/advisor.

In the January 2022 issue of GAY TIMES, Firstman praised Vellani’s performance in the upcoming series, before sharing details of his character.

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/kchOaDafG7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 15, 2022

“I will say that Iman Vellani who plays Kamala Khan is great,” he said.

“I would go [to set] to say whatever I wanted. If I wanted to say the lines, I said the lines but improvised some crazy stuff. I was surprised at the openness. I said some really niche gay stuff! I would say I’m pretty gay in the show.”

Ms Marvel will be the seventh MCU series for Disney+ after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye, all of which received critical acclaim, as well as Moon Knight, which premieres 30 March.

Following the series, Vellani will reprise her role as Khan in The Marvels, the next solo live-action adventure for Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms Marvel premieres 8 June on Disney Plus and will consist of six episodes. Watch the first trailer here or below.