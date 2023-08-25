Max’s And Just Like That: Here’s how fans reacted to Kim Cattrall’s return

Kim Cattrall has made her fabulous return to the Sex and the City universe.

Spoilers ahead

Back in June, Variety revealed that the Glamourous star would be reprising her iconic character, Samantha Jones, in season two of And Just Like That.

The report added that Cattrall, who shot her dialogue on 22 March in New York City, didn’t share any scenes with the cast and only signed on for one scene, in which Samantha has a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Shortly after the news made headlines, the Queer As Folk star said told The View panel: “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do? and I went, ‘Hmm, let me get creative.

“And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style I gotta push it. And we did.”

After months of anticipation, fans were finally treated to the highly anticipated moment during the season finale of And Just Like That, which dropped on 24 August.

Coming in at only a minute, the scene starts with Carrie finishing the last preparations for her The Last Supper-themed party – which is meant to commemorate her final meal in her iconic New York City apartment.

After greeting her adorable kitten, Carries receives a phone call from the one and only Samantha Jones, who reveals that she won’t be able to make the party in time.

“Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it. I was gonna surprise you,” she exclaims.

When Carrie offers to see her the next day, Samantha reveals that she was only flying in for a night, which results in a heartfelt reaction from the former.

“Wait a minute, you were flying all the way to New York for an overnight?” Carrie asks, to which Samantha replies: “Well, it is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects.”

Towards the end of the scene, Samantha channels her iconic British alter ego, Annabelle Bronstein, to deliver a heartfelt speech for Carrie’s “f***ing fabulous flat.”

Shortly after the episode aired, fans flocked to social media to express excitement over Cattrall and Samantha’s return.

One fan wrote: [And Just Like That] Samantha was there, and just like that, Samantha was gone… Lovely to see Annabelle Bronstein aka Samantha Jones aka Kim Cattrall back “on the ‘telly” however briefly it was.

Another viewer tweeted: “Kim Cattrall’s cameo as Samantha Jones was more perfect than I ever expected. No spoilers, but And Just Like That… did Sex and the City proud with this flawless minute of television.”

Despite returning for a brief cameo, Cattrall has no plans on reprising her role in the show’s recently confirmed third season.

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters,” she said during an interview on the Today Show. “[But] that’s as far as I’m going to go.”

Check out more fan reactions below.