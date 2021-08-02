Matt Damon says he stopped saying the “f-slur” after daughter wrote a treatise

Matt Damon has revealed that he stopped saying the “faggot” slur after his daughter wrote him a treatise explaining how it’s problematic.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Damon discussed how his outlook changed during a dinner with his daughter.

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur’ for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” he said.

“I made a joke, months ago, and I got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table.”

“I said. ‘Come on, that’s a joke!’ I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

Alongside changing his viewpoint on the offensive word, Damon also discussed his past controversial comments regarding the #Metoo movement.