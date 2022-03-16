Matt Bomer to play Bradley Cooper’s love interest in Leonard Bernstein biopic

Matt Bomer is reportedly in early talks to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro.

The highly-anticipated drama, which has Bradley Cooper directing and starring as the acclaimed composer, will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Burner and Amy Durning.

Carey Mulligan has been confirmed to play Costa Rican-American actress and Bernstein’s wife Felicia Cohn Montealegre.

Bernstein never publicly disclosed his sexuality, although he left Montealegre in 1976 for Tom Cothran, the musical director of the classical radio station KKHI in San Francisco. They reconciled the following year after Montealegre was diagnosed with lung cancer. Bernstein cared for her until her death in 1978.

According to Variety, Bomer will star alongside Cooper and Mulligan as a “clarinet player with whom Bernstein had a brief relationship”.

Bernstein is one of the most decorated conductors of all time, having won seven Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, 16 Grammy Awards – including the Lifetime Achievement Award – and the Kennedy Center Honor.

He is best known for his work on Broadway’s West Side Story, which was recently adapted into another live-action musical directed and co-produced by Spielberg. The film received widespread critical acclaim and received seven nominations for the 94th Grammy Awards, including Best Picture.

Maestro will be the second directorial outing for Cooper, who made his debut with 2018’s Oscar-winning musical romance A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga. The actor and filmmaker also wrote the screenplay.

Cooper previously told Variety that filming for Maestro will begin in May.

“All wanted was to be a conductor since I was a kid. I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was eight,” he said of the film.

“Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky’s ‘Opus 35’ in D major, this violin concerto. I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously.”

Netflix are yet to announce Bomer’s involvement in Maestro or a release date.