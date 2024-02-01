Mary & George: Nicholas Galitzine wants to “perform” for the king in salacious new trailer

The new Mary & George trailer teases more spicy scenes from Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine and reveals the release date (finally!).

The historical drama stars Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, “a woman of humble beginnings and formidable ambition who moulded her second son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England (Tony Curran) and become his all-powerful lover.”

“Always the smartest person in the room, Mary was never able to realise her full potential until she spots an opportunity to take advantage of the King’s voracious appetite for fine wine, fine company and fine men. George, naïvely beautiful and charismatic, is thrust into the spotlight as his mother masterminds their pursuit of the King,” the official synopsis reads.

“Through audacious scheming and seduction, Mary and George claw their way to the centre of Court to become the most powerful family in England. But as George grows in power, his relationship with his mother will be pushed to the very limits. George must prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty. He must make his mark on history, no matter the consequences.”

Mary & George launches 5 March in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. It will run for seven episodes.

In the trailer, George asks the king if he can “perform” for him, before various spicy sequences show the two in states of… undress. The queerness doesn’t stop there: Mary also seemingly embarks on a queer romance. This series is even more rainbow-hued than we originally thought and we are here for it.

Mary & George boasts an ensemble cast, with supporting players such as: Nichola Walker (The Split), Niamh Algar (The Wonder), Trine Dyrholm (The Legacy), Sean Gilder (Slow Horses), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), Mark O’Halloran (The Miracle Club), Laurie Davidson (Guilty Party), Samuel Blenkin (Atlanta) and Jacob McCarthy (SAS: Rogue Heroes).

More star power incoming: Tom Victor (Consent), Alice Grant (Anthem at Almeida Theatre), Amelia Gething (Emily), Mirren Mack (The Nest), Rina Mahoney (Happy Valley) and Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin).

Written by acclaimed playwright DC Moore (Killing Eve), Mary & George is based on the non-fiction book The King’s Assassin by Benjamin Woolley. Oliver Hermanus (Living) serves as lead director alongside second and third block directors Alex Winckler (Somewhere Boy) and Florian Cossen (The Empress).

Watch the salacious new trailer for Mary & George below.