Marvel Studios denounces ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill following Disney apology

Marvel Studios have released a statement promising to pledge a “strong commitment” to the LGBTQ+ community, following backlash of Disney’s response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

On Tuesday (15 March), Marvel Studios issued made a stand for the LGBTQ+ community. The superhero franchise stated they “strongly denounce” any legislation which “infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Marvel’s statement comes after The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of Marvel, faced controversy for their response to Florida’s passing of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

Republicans hold a majority of 78 seats to the Democrat’s 40 in Florida’s House of Representatives, which passed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ by a vote of 69-47 on 24 February.

The anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, which is formally titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, was created to restrict “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in primary schools.

The Walt Disney Company faced backlash for its failure to condemn the bill. Moreover, a report by Orlando Sentinel revealed the media giant allegedly donated to Republican sponsors of the oppressive law.

Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologised for the company’s passive response to the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and declared the media outlet would be temporarily “pausing all political donations in the state of Florida”.

Marvel Studios issued a statement online taking actively denouncing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. The statement read: “We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

Marvel’s statement follows Chapek’s company-wide email apology to employees. On 11 March, the CEO wrote to acknowledge the frustration shared by staff.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” he wrote.

“Speaking to you, reading your messages and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights.”

The email revealed Chapek’s intention to create a “new framework” that would ensure company advocacy that would better reflect in-house values.

“We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values. And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review,” he continued.

“But I know there is so much more work to be done. I am committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community so that I can become a better ally.”