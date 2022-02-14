Manchester Pride to axe MCR Pride Live in “significant” organisation update

Manchester Pride has announced plans to implement a number of changes to Pride celebrations following a six-month review.

A six-month Pride In Our Future consultation was actioned after some LGBTQ+ communities felt that the focus of the charity’s grant-giving was no longer re-electing key causes that impacted the community.

Following its reviewed efforts, Manchester Pride organisers have said August’s Pride celebrations will “refocus its efforts back onto its activist roots”.

Moreover, moving ahead, Manchester Pride plans will be making a greater effort to “consult with communities” to create an event that listens to the needs of LGBTQ+ people.

As part of Manchester Pride’s plans to address key areas of Pride, the event’s organisers will be working to ensure the event is accessible to all members of the LGBTQ+ community. These updates will include introducing quiet spaces at Pride events, starting from 2022.

Organisers will also ensure an “aspirational” level of accessibility accreditation and work with LGBTQ+ businesses in the Gay Village to support queer communities more locally.

Key attractions such as the Parade, the Candlelit Vigil, the Gay Village Party, Superbia Weekend, Youth Pride MCR, Family Pride MCR and the Human Rights Forum will all proceed.

However, MCR Pride Live, which has attracted stars such as Olly Alexander and Ariana Grande, will not go ahead in 2022. According to the charity’s recent consultation, MCR Pride Live was deemed as “less important” to community aims.

Alongside future changes, the charity has also promised the charity’s Board of Trustees will ensure “greater transparency” on Manchester Pride’s actions.

Paul Wheeler, Chair of Manchester Pride’s board of Trustees, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the thousands of individuals who had their say on the future direction of the Charity.

“Manchester Pride should be something everyone feels proud of and can see a little bit of themselves reflected back in.

“We acknowledge we got some things wrong last year and we’re sorry for the upset and frustration this caused. It is important that Manchester Pride reflects what Manchester’s LGBTQ+ communities tell us they want and this review has shown how we can do better.

“The communities have been clear in saying their must-have elements over the weekend specifically include The Parade, The Candlelit Vigil and the Gay Village Party, whereas MCR Pride Live was seen as less important to furthering our cause.

“Manchester Pride should be something everyone feels proud of and can see a little bit of themselves reflected back in.” Today we reveal the changes we will be implementing following the Pride In Our Future Consultation. Read the full report: https://t.co/dLiOJVIYMn pic.twitter.com/qvr1cDC4di — Manchester Pride (@ManchesterPride) February 14, 2022

“First and foremost, we’re a campaigning charity fighting for equality and opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals across Greater Manchester, and the response from across our communities corroborates that position. We want more input into the charity’s operation, with a greater focus on campaigning, lobbying and education, whilst seeing fewer celebrity headline acts at MCR Pride Live.

“That’s why we’re going back to our roots, our Pride celebration is about protest. As a result, we’ve listened to the communities’ comments, and will address their recommendations to refocus efforts back towards activism.”

The Charity says further details will be revealed on the Manchester Pride line up in the coming months.

Tim Sigsworth MBE is Chief Executive at akt, an LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity working with young people aged 16 – 25. He said: “Pride must always be a space to celebrate our wonderful and diverse community, to shout loudly as activists and provide a welcome for the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth.

“At a time when we are being challenged and driven apart by haters, akt welcomes this report from Manchester Pride – which promises a platform for engagement, unity, activism and community back at the heart of Pride.”

Paul continued: “The organisation has sought to address big questions and concerns, such as the role of Pride as a protest movement as opposed to a pop concert, how Pride can be more accessible, inclusive and safer, and how we go about giving grants.

“We’ve also tried to address how we can be more transparent and connected as an organisation to Greater Manchester’s LGBTQ+ communities, surrounding the themes of communities, activism, giving and transparency.

“Ensuring the charity now reflects the needs of our communities is now our focus. We don’t see this review as the end of the conversation, rather it’s the start.

“This report marks the beginning of more co-creation, more transparency and more listening.”

You can read the changes Manchester Pride will be implementing here.