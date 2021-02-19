Make your own musical theatre concert with The Secret Society of Leading Ladies

The unique concert will allow viewers to choose their players and control the set list in a new digital musical theatre event.

It’s been a difficult year for the arts, and while the theatres remain shuttered, with no end in sight for the current lockdown, we’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to keep ourselves entertained. We were excited to learn about The Secret Society of Leading Ladies, which promises a unique, interactive, ‘choose your own adventure’ style experience, bringing 14 singers from the stage direct to your living room. What’s not to love?

The Barn Theatre’s new digital show, conceived and directed by Ryan Carter, presents audiences with an innovative and exciting new format. The performance, which will run from 22 February to 7 March, invites ticket holders into a world where a whole host of leading ladies from musicals of all eras and genres co-exist, ranging from princesses and dreamers to villains and divas. Viewers will be presented with five ‘choose your player’ options, prompting them to decide which character they would like to see next, with the show culminating in a group performance featuring all 14 singers. There are over 150 possible combinations.

The cast for the concert includes Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Lauren Byrne, Natalie Kassanga, Emma Kingston and Aisha Jawando. Director Ryan Carter said of the show: “Musical theatre concerts are such an awesome way to be able to curate dedicated content to specific audiences: Secret Society was born when I wanted to find a way to make that a truly custom experience. In developing this project, we’re allowing audiences to ‘choose their players’ and ultimately build their own show.

“It’s a form of digital theatre that the musical theatre sector hasn’t seen before, which is something that 10 months into the pandemic is getting harder to achieve! It’s super ‘stagey’, fun and self-aware, but aesthetically really contemporary and cool. The cast are an incredible representation of the next generation of leading ladies. It’s quite a mould-breaking and innovative project which is exactly what I joined the Barn to deliver. I can’t wait for audiences to get their hands on it! I will personally reward anyone that completes all 162 possible combinations!”

Two ticket types will be available, either for a single stream or an unlimited day pass, allowing viewers to see as many different combinations of performers as they wish. More information can be found here.