Love, Victor has been renewed for season 2

We haven’t seen the last of Creekwood High just yet.

Hulu has ordered a second season of Love, Victor.

The Love, Simon spin-off received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics and ranked as the number one most-watched drama on the streaming service when it premiered back in June.

The series is set in the same world as the original film and focuses on Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School who, like Simon, is on a journey of self-discovery as he struggles to come to terms with his sexuality.

Ugly Betty icon and legend Ana Ortiz stars as Isabel, Victor’s mother who is feeling the pressure after moving across the country, while James Martinez (One Day at a Time) plays his “guy’s guy” father Armando.

It also stars George Sear, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Mekhi Phifer and Sophia Bush, with Nick Robinson returning to his iconic role as Simon as narrator.

When we spoke with showrunner Brian Tanner earlier this year about a second season, he confirmed that the first two episodes were being written, but said the season will most likely be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously with coronavirus and everything going on right now, we’re a little bit up in the air as to when this might go back into production,” he told GAY TIMES, “but we’re hard at work coming up with new stories for the show and we are very optimistic for the future.”

So what could happen in the second season? Well, aside from addressing the massive cliffhanger, we asked lead actor Michael Cimino where he wants to see the show go in the future.

“I’d really like to see the dichotomy between the family and the struggles that the parents have,” he said. “I’m excited for the process of the second season, we’re all excited to expand our characters and that universe more, for sure.”

The first full season of Love, Victor is available to stream on Hulu.