Lizzie McGuire writer reveals NSFW plot details from cancelled Disney+ series

A writer from the cancelled Lizzie McGuire reboot has shared new NSFW plot details.

Back in 2019, Disney announced that a sequel series of the popular early 2000s series was set to make its way to its streamer Disney+.

The show, which saw the return of original series creator Terri Minsky, was set to follow a 30-year-old Lizzie (Duff) as she navigates her life in New York City and a new job as an apprentice decorator.

Unfortunately, a year after the revival was announced, the series faced a massive setback when Minsky stepped down as showrunner due to creative differences.

A few months after the creator’s departure, Disney announced that the project would no longer move forward despite filming two episodes.

While the streamer refrained from giving specific reasons behind the project’s cancellation, Duff revealed in numerous interviews that it was due to the show’s more mature content.

“She had to be 30 years old doing 3-year-old things. She didn’t need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked,” the pop icon told Women’s Health in 2022.

Now, Jonathan Hurwitz, a writer from the reboot, has shared new details about the mature content that may have resulted in the show’s cancellation.

In an extensive TikTok video, he spilt all the tea about the series’ first three episodes and the shenanigans Lizzie got herself into.

“Basically, it starts in New York. Lizzie’s been working and living there as an interior designer, and she’s dating this very, very handsome chef,” he explained.

“And she ends up finding that he’s been cheating on her with her best friend, and so she, at the end of the pilot, goes home to California to the home that we all saw in the original show.”

Hurwitz also shared some bad news for Lizzie and Gordo shippers, stating that the two characters were just platonic friends in the reboot.

However, he did reveal that Lizzie sleeps with her childhood crush, Ethan Craft, at the end of episode two.

“Episode three wasn’t filmed, but there was a script for it. Lizzie wakes up in Ethan’s bed in his water polo t-shirt, and an animated Lizzie pops up; she has this checklist, and Ethan is on the list, and she checks it off, and I think she says something like, ‘Well checked that box *dramatic pause* twice,” he revealed.

“So if I had to guess, I saw another comment [ask] ‘Were there certain storylines as to why maybe Disney wasn’t comfortable with it,’ my guess was that moment was probably one of them.”

Lastly, in an additional TikTok, the industry writer revealed that the show was set to introduce a character by the name of Carson, who ends up becoming roommates with Lizzie.

Hurwitz’s recent statements come a year after Duff expressed an interest in revisiting the scrapped series.

“Disney+ was very new. And I think they were figuring out and we were figuring out our…” she explained to Andy Cohen on Watch Happens Live!.

While Duff held off on elaborating further, she did admit to being “optimistic” regarding a potential return to the failed show.