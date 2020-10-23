Little Mix wow’s with their new single and video Sweet Melody

The girls are giving us choreo, vocals and lewks hunny!

Little Mix is giving us another sneak peek into their upcoming project Confetti with their new single Sweet Melody.

The empowering track touches on the ending of relationships and the deception that follows.

For the new track the foursome team up with pop talent and Ariana collaborator Tayla Parx and renowned producer MNEK.

Between the riveting harmonies and breathtaking vocals, Sweet Melody is a showstopping stand out amongst their recent singles.

The girls have also released a fierce video for the record, which features the foursome performing insane choreography and delivering in looks and face.

Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne, and Jesy have been hard at work over the past year and a half, having won a Brit Award for their hit single Woman Like Me, earning their 15th UK Official Charts top 10 hits with Break Up Song, and debuting their new BBC One series Little Mix the Search.

With October nearing its end we are one step closer to their highly anticipated sixth studio album which is slated for a 6 November release.

Confetti will be their first album since 2018’s LM5, which featured the Nicki Minaj-assisted hit, Woman Like Me, as well as Think About Us with Ty Dolla Sign. LM5 became their fifth consecutive top-five album.

Watch the video for Sweet Melody below and listen to the single here.