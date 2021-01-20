Listen to Snatched! A new Drag Race podcast from GAY TIMES

Snatched! is a GAY TIMES Original Podcast about all things Drag Race.

Hosted by Associate Editor Sam Damshenas and Fashion Editor Umar Sarwar, weekly episodes will hear them reviewing the brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Sam and Umar will dissect all of the drama (and conflama) of the latest episode, including the maxi-challenge, runway, and – of course – the fierce lip-sync showdowns.

Snatched! will also include an exclusive guest appearance from the latest eliminated queen, who will spill all the T on their exit and their time on the series.

For our first ever episode, Sam and Umar give their first impression of the new crop of British queens, reveal their favourite looks and dig into the audience reaction.

Sam also catches up with Joe Black, who discusses her controversial elimination and losing to the “wonderful” Bimini Bon Boulash, as well as her plans for the show’s staple challenge, Snatch Game.

“I just stood there smiling like, ‘Mmm hmm. Mmm hmm. I don’t agree with this necessarily, but smile smile smile.’ Obviously, it’s about the queens and the show, but it’s also about the audience and how the audience reads things,” Joe tells Sam.

“The audience, from what I’ve seen online, very much disagreed with them as well! The audience are the ones to react to this, and they’ve made their feelings clear!

“Michelle Visage is apparently, I’ve been told on Twitter, no longer welcome in Brighton!”

The first episode of Snatched! is now available on all streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.