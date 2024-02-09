Heartwarming photos of Drag Syndrome at London’s Radical Queer Project

In 2023, GAY TIMES sought out emerging queer photographers and help them break into the world of arts, media or advertising.

The lack of funding and opportunities in the arts is one of the key reasons we see a shortage of LGBTQIA+ representation in media and advertising. Breaking into photography as a career can be difficult, especially with the associated equipment costs and a need for experience.

Housley, a photographer chosen by GAY TIMES, took photos of the acclaimed collective Drag Syndrome – made up of drag queens and kings – at the Radical Queer Project. Taking place at Central Saint Martins, Housley described Drag Syndrome’s performance and talk as an “incredible” experience.