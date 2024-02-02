The final act: Photos of The Glory on its closing night

In 2023, GAY TIMES sought out emerging queer photographers and help them break into the world of arts, media or advertising.
The lack of funding and opportunities in the arts is one of the key reasons we see a shortage of LGBTQIA+ representation in media and advertising. Breaking into photography as a career can be difficult, especially with the associated equipment costs and a need for experience.
Lydia Robinson, an upcoming photographer chosen by GAY TIMES, was selected to take photos of East London’s infamous venue The Glory during its final night of queer celebration. “As The Glory closed its doors one last time, I felt honoured to have been able to capture the legacy that Dan Sizzle has created,” Robinson tells GAY TIMES.
“The energy inside felt very bittersweet, with an abundance of people celebrating The Glory’s glorious nine years as a safe and inclusive venue for LGBTQIA+ people. It was a night that I certainly will not forget.”
Capturing the commemorative event, the photographer snapped multi-media photos – film, polaroid and digital – of the final night and the venue’s dedicated pub-goers including DJs, drag queens and community icons. The Kingsland Road historic gay bar has been many things: a drag hothouse, LGBTQIA+ performance venue, nightclub and curator of fabulous festivals and events.
“It was a joy to speak to people who know and love The Glory — some who started their drag journey there, went on first dates there, and some who had spent months working behind the bar there,” she says.
Robinson adds: “All the different queer experiences that The Glory has housed over the years have had an undeniable impact on people’s lives, and it’s safe to say that The Glory will forever hold a special place in the heart of London’s queer community.”
