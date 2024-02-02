The final act: Photos of The Glory on its closing night

In 2023, GAY TIMES sought out emerging queer photographers and help them break into the world of arts, media or advertising.

The lack of funding and opportunities in the arts is one of the key reasons we see a shortage of LGBTQIA+ representation in media and advertising. Breaking into photography as a career can be difficult, especially with the associated equipment costs and a need for experience.

Lydia Robinson, an upcoming photographer chosen by GAY TIMES, was selected to take photos of East London’s infamous venue The Glory during its final night of queer celebration. “As The Glory closed its doors one last time, I felt honoured to have been able to capture the legacy that Dan Sizzle has created,” Robinson tells GAY TIMES.