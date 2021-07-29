Lewis Hamilton condemns Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ law ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has spoken out against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ law ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Taking to his Instagram stores, the 36-year-old showcased his support for the queer community in a lengthy caption.

“To all in this beautiful country Hungary. Ahed of the Grand Prix this weekend, I want to share my support for those affected by the government anti-LGBTQ+ law,” he said.

“It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power [to suggest] such a law. Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves no matter who they love or how they identify.

“I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community they need our support more than ever.”

Hamilton wasn’t the only F1 driver who showcased their solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking to Twitter, Sebastian Vettel uploaded a photo of his shoes on the race track featuring a rainbow design.

His tweet also contained a rainbow emoji and a hashtag for the Grand Prix.

Vettel elaborated on his support for the LGBTQ+ community in a statement on Thursday (29 July).

“I find it embarrassing for the country,” said Vettel.

“I can’t understand why they (the government) are struggling to see why everybody should be free to do what they like.”

Hamilton and Vettel’s support comes days after Victor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, and his government passed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that bans “content promoting gender change or homosexuality” within the school curriculum.”