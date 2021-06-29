Lee Pace stars in intergalactic new trailer for Apple TV’s Foundation

Apple TV has unveiled the brand new trailer for Foundation and revealed the worldwide premiere date.

From visionary showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer (Batman Begins), the upcoming sci-fi series marks the first ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic and award-winning novel series of the same name.

According to an official synopsis from the streamer, Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) “predicts the impending fall of the Empire” and embarks on a journey with a band of loyal exiles to establish The Foundation in “an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilisation”.

It continues: “Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.”

Harris is joined by Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch, as well as rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

“In the decades since the ‘Foundation’ series first saw print, Asimov’s prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now,” Goyer said in a statement. “Growing up, I devoured ‘Foundation’ and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen – but a feature film didn’t seem big enough to embrace the ambition.

“Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice. ‘Foundation’ has always been at the top of my bucket list and I’m honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life.

“Whether you’re a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I’m excited to share with you what we’ve created.”

The Apple Original series debuts globally on Apple TV+ on 24 September with its first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Fridays.

You can watch the explosive new trailer here or below.