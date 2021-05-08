Law Roach makes history with his new Top Stylist of the Year title

Law Roach, the renowned stylist to the stars, has made history with his latest career achievement.

Gracing the cover of the Hollywood Reporter, Roach became the very first black stylist to be named Top Stylist of the Year.

Known for his extensive work with the Emmy winning actress Zendaya and Queen Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Roach has become one of the most sought after stylists in Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram, the self-described “image architect” opened up about his accomplishment in a series of posts.

“Thank You Hollywood Reporter for naming me STYLIST OF THE YEAR,” he wrote.

“Thank you to my Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy for making this cover so special. And thank you to all my clients for trusting me with something so important as your image!!!! I’m truly grateful.”

He also reflected on being the first black stylist to take home the coveted title.

Roach is no stranger to making history on this acclaimed list. In 2017, he made history by becoming the first black stylist to grace the cover of the special issue.

When speaking on the diversity within the industry, the fashion specialist gave a shoutout to fellow black stylists, Micah McDonald, Wayman Bannerman and Jason Bolden.