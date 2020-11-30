Laverne Cox says she’s “in shock” following transphobic attack

“Who cares if I’m trans? How does this affect your life?”

Laverne Cox has revealed that she and her friend were victims of a transphobic attack on Sunday (29 November).

In a ten-minute video posted to Instagram, the star explained that she and her friend – who prefers to remain anonymous – were walking in a Los Angeles park when a man “aggressively” asked them for the time.

“The friend that I’m with looks at his watch and tells him the time,” said Laverne. “Then the guy who asked for the time says to my friend, ‘Guy or girl?’ My friend says, ‘Fuck off.’”

The unidentified man proceeded to attack her friend, but it came to a swift end when Laverne jumped on her phone and dialled 911.

“The guy really wanted me to answer so that he could spook whether I’m trans or not. I don’t know why it matters. At the end of the day, it’s like who cares?” she added.

“I’m in a hoodie and yoga pants, I’m completely covered up, I’ve got my mask on. Who cares if I’m trans? How does this affect your life?”

The actress, who rose to fame as Sophia Bursett on Orange is the New Black, admitted to being “harassed and bullied” her entire life, and felt “lucky” that her friend was there for support.

However, she continued to say that the attack was a stark reminder that “it’s not safe in this world”, especially if you’re a member of the transgender community.

“Obviously, I know this well. It’s just really sad,” she sighed. “It doesn’t matter who you are. You can be Laverne Cox, you know, or whatever that means. If you’re trans, you’re going to experience stuff like this.”