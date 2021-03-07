Laverne Cox posts empowering message after Alabama Senate passes anti-trans bill

“All of these bills are utterly and completely dehumanizing.”

Actress and longstanding LGBTQ+ activist Laverne Cox has opened up about Alabama and the anti-trans bill that passed in new social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Orange Is the New Black star expressed her disappointment in the legislation.

“[…] I’m sick of having conversations about the validity of trans people, we exist, we are here. The work is to understand that we are here and that we have been treated as second class citizens for a very long time.

“So what is happening in my home state of Alabama, what is happening all over the country, what is happening rhetorically around transgender people is dehumanizing but what I want to remind you of is that transgender people are human,” she exclaimed.

Alabama senate recently passed a law that bans transgender youth from undergoing hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery.

The new legislation, also known as SB10, was approved by a 23-4 vote and is known as the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.