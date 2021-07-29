Lady Gaga reveals the first official poster for House of Gucci and the Little Monsters are gagging

House of Gucci has its first official poster.

Released on 29 July by Lady Gaga, the poster shows the pop superstar in character as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci on the steps of his office in 1995.

Gaga accompanied the poster with the Italian word “Stasera” – translated to “tonight” or “this evening” in English, implying that the poster is just the first in a series of promotional tools to promote the film. What’s next? A trailer, perhaps?

House of Gucci will adapt the screenplay from Sara Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and will depict the events leading up to Maurizio’s death and the aftermath.

It will also star Adam Driver as Maurizio, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott directs the film and produces with his wife Giannina Facio, who has also appeared in a majority of his productions as an actress. Gaga previously worked with Scott for her Fame fragrance trailer.

The crime drama will mark Gaga’s first major film role since her big screen debut in A Star Is Born, which won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song for hit single Shallow, and a nomination for Best Actress.

As well as A Star is Born, Gaga had brief cameos in the films Machete Kills, Muppets Most Wanted and Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, and took the starring role as The Countess in Ryan Murphy’s hit TV series American Horror Story: Hotel.

For the latter, she earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Check out the first official poster for House of Gucci here or below.