Lady Gaga announces 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way with LGBTQ+ artists

Lady Gaga is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Born This Way with a brand new special edition.

The album will feature the 14 original tracks from Born This Way in new packaging, along with six reimagined versions of songs from the album “created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community” which will be revealed over the next few weeks.

The first track is a reimagining of second single Judas, which became Gaga’s ninth consecutive top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100, by Bounce music legend Big Freedia. It is now available on all music platforms.

“Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it,” said Big Freedia. “I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project! To me, Judas is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

The 10th anniversary edition arrives after Gaga celebrated the anniversary of Born This Way and its legacy in West Hollywood last week, where she received keys to the city and a proclamation naming 23 May as “Born This Way Day”.

Born This Way received critical acclaim upon release and featured smash singles such as the title track, Judas, The Edge of Glory, Yoü and I and Marry the Night, as well as fan-favourite tracks Government Hooker, Scheiße and Heavy Metal Lover.

It has since sold six million copies worldwide.

Check out the tracklist for Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary below.

1. Marry the Night

2. Born This Way

3. Government Hooker

4. Judas

5. Americano

6. Hair

7. Scheiße

8. Bloody Mary

9. Bad Kids

10. Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)

11. Heavy Metal Lover

12. Electric Chapel

13. Yoü and I

14. The Edge of Glory

15. Marry the Night – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

16. Judas – Big Freedia

17. Highway Unicorn (Road to Love) – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

18. Yoü and I – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

19. The Edge of Glory – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

20. Born This Way (The Country Road Version) – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

Listen to Judas by Big Freedia here on Apple Music or below.