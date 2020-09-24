Kylie Minogue is back with another slice of pop Magic with brand new single

Kylie Minogue has unveiled her brand new single.

Co-written with previous collaborators Teemu Brunila, Peter Wallevik, Daniel Davidsen and Michelle Buzz, Magic is another shimmering disco anthem with elements of funk. It’s classic Kylie.

Magic serves as the second release from the star’s highly-anticipated 15th studio album, Disco – which will be released 6 November – after her critically-acclaimed “galactic disco” banger, Say Something.

In a May interview with GQ, Kylie said the album will have a “grown-up disco” sound. “[It’s] difficult even for me to explain,” she said. “But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.”

She also discussed the genre’s recent revival with smash hits from Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Lady Gaga, saying: “It’s all cyclical, right?

“I loved disco as an eight-year-old, so it’s been a long love affair. I’m loving the modern interpretations of the genre now. There’s a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment. Both feel like good times for me, so I’m channelling that into this record.”

Kylie also revealed that she’s been recording new music from her living room during lockdown, telling PA: “I’ve been really busy, setting up a home studio (AKA, my lounge room!) and learning so much about remote recording.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for all the team as there are technical obstacles to navigate but I’m so thankful to be able to continue work on my album in this way. I’ve been riding the emotional wave along with the rest of the world, but creativity has been a big help.”

Listen to Kylie Minogue’s brand new single Magic here on Apple Music or below.