Kornbread Jeté says she won’t be returning for season 15 of Drag Race

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté has broken her silence on rumours that she will be returning for season 15 of Drag Race.

The queen left season 14 sooner than expected when an injury sent her packing in the fifth episode.

Contestants such as Eureka O’Hara and Veronica Green have been allowed to return after medical issues resulted in them being unable to see their season through, prompting fans to believe Kornbread would be on the upcoming instalment by default.

However, the 30-year-old took to Twitter on 18 March to tell fans the truth about the situation.

“My run on season 14 was nothing short of AMAZING,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately I will not be returning to Season 15 of RuPauls Drag Race.

“Great things ahead!

“I love and appreciate you all for the support! Let’s make magic!”

She followed her message up with a second tweet, addressing fans asking if this meant she would appear on All Stars instead.

“And no I’m not on anybodys all stars,” she added.

“Wasn’t my decision :)”

During her time on season 14, Kornbread won a challenge and quickly became a fan favourite among viewers.

She was part of the herstory making trans representation on Drag Race as one of a record five trans queens competing.