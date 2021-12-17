Killing Eve returns with mysterious season four mini-trailer

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve is on the way and it has finally got a premiere date.

BBC America’s thrilling drama Killing Eve will officially return for its conclusive season on February 27 2022.

A new teaser trailer was unveiled on the BBC and BBC America’s Instagram account yesterday (December 16) and fans can’t get enough of the clues.

Captioned “Burn baby, burn. 2/27/22 #KillingEve”, it looks like the beloved series is set to return.

Alongside the mini-trailer, first-look images of the new season were shared by Entertainment Weekly giving fans an early peek at what to expect from the anticipated fourth and final season.

The new images see Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) donning red robes gesturing in a church and, later, in an all-white outfit loosely resembling a figure of Christian faith.

The third follow-up exclusive, depicts Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) in a muted disguise as she seems to be keeping a low profile.

While the images do not give much away, fans took to the internet celebrating the return of the series. Some fans couldn’t help noticing parallels between Killing Eve and Flea Bag, another series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

CINEMATIC PARALLELS KILLING EVE MEETS FLEABAG pic.twitter.com/dddZkO88LL — berry (@sckberry) December 16, 2021

KILLING EVE IS JUST FLEABAG pic.twitter.com/n4CULDMCbL — the original clown (@Killingeveandme) December 16, 2021

KILLING EVE DROPPING FEBRUARY 27 pic.twitter.com/n9C1Yt47UQ — nat (@s4murderwives) December 16, 2021

A mini-trailer of the new season was released showing Villanelle’s signature pink dress going up in flames, while an on-looker watches in her famed season two pig mask.

The teaser also shows postcards, from London to Bulgaria, also alight. Fans may recognise these postcards from Killing Eve’s previous season which were commonly given to Villanelle under a killing assignment.

The clip concludes with a motorcycle helmet, worn by Villanelle, also goes up in smoke as the trailer sets a dramatic ending to what we can expect next from the dark drama.

As the mini release closes out, the teaser ends with confirmation that the fourth and final series of Killing Eve will be out on February 27.